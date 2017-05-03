Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: What Should Democrats Say About Jobs?: "Trump had a good message on jobs: the Chinese stole them from you and I'll get them back... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/what-should-democrats-say-about-jobs
...This is not an especially correct message, but it's both plausible and galvanizing. It works. So what should the Democrats' message be? What policy would plausibly and directly impact the likelihood of these "left behind" folks getting good, steady jobs again?... Trade... Trump has that one covered. It needs to be something else. But what? If it takes more than a sentence or so to explain, it's no good. If it's couched in liberalese, it's no good. If it's not viscerally plausible, it's no good. If it's about "retraining," it's no good. If it's gobbledegook about the changing world, it's no good. If it's not directly focused on getting a good job, it's no good.
Any ideas?...