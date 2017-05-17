« | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Ashley Dejean: Report: Top GOP Lawmaker Was Recorded Saying He Thought Trump Was on Putin's Payrolls: "Ryan and McCarthy had met separately with the Ukrainian prime minister... http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/05/mccarthy-trump-russia-payroll

...the day after news broke that the Democratic National Committee had been hacked.... "I'll guarantee you that's what it is: The Russians hacked the DNC and got the opp [opposition] research that they had on Trump," McCarthy said with a laugh. Ryan asked who the Russians "delivered" the opposition research to. "There's—there's two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump," McCarthy said, drawing some laughter. "Swear to God," McCarthy added. "This is an off the record," Ryan said. Some lawmakers laughed at that. "No leaks, alright?," Ryan said, adding: "This is how we know we're a real family here." "That's how you know that we're tight," [Rep. Steve] Scalise said. "What's said in the family stays in the family," Ryan added....

When initially asked about the exchange, spokesmen for Ryan and McCarthy denied that the statements had been made. After being told by the Post that there was a recording...the spokesmen said that it was an "attempt at humor."... Another intriguing aspect of this story is involvement of Evan McMullin... who ultimately entered the 2016 presidential race as an independent candidate with backing from the conservative "Never Trump" movement.... "It's true that Majority Leader McCarthy said that he thought candidate Trump was on the Kremlin's payroll. Speaker Ryan was concerned about that leaking."

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

