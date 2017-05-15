...As president there are certain things he should and should not say, and he doesn’t realize that.... He basically blurted out national security secrets because he was bragging.... I am trying to think if in the Cold War era or after it you can point to anyone, and I am drawing a blank.... We are in a situation where someone like Defense Secretary Mattis actually gets better quality information from the allies than the White House does, because allies hope that if they tell Mattis something, he will have the good sense not to necessarily give the providence....

The one thing the White House is saying now that sounds rather vehement is that Trump didn’t discuss sources and methods. But if the Post story is accurate, those were revealed incidentally.... It says something that the Washington Post appears to be handling classified information better than the president at this point, which is a terrifying prospect....

I could certainly see that if you were going to work for Mattis, you could potentially do so with your head held high. Whereas with... Flynn... you were probably not going to distinguish yourself.... I am not sure the situation has gotten any better.... McMaster has a much better reputation and is a much more capable person than Flynn.... The problem is that I have never seen a beclowning of a White House in the way we are currently witnessing....

What I have been genuinely surprised by—and I am not sure quite how to phrase this—is that the world hasn’t ended. Trump has committed a series of gaffes and own goals... [but] there hasn’t been that much deviation from previous administrations’ foreign policy.... There have been obvious differences on trade, and we still have three years and many months left. So there is plenty of time to screw this up. But what has been striking to me is the degree to which allies have been willing to deal ... and countries like China have also been willing to deal.... Although in the latter case, I think they know they can hoodwink him.