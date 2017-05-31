Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Donald Trump: On Twitter: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/world/trump-what-does-covfefe-mean/article35160307/

MSNBC: "Spicer on 'covfefe' tweet: 'The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.'

David From:: "He’s right: the small group = the president and his pharmacists.

Amy: "Why can't they just acknowledge 'typo' and move on?"

David Frum: "Because typos are rapidly fixed. This looks as if the president spasmed, passed out-and nobody on staff noticed."

Jodi Beggs: "or cared =P"

Dr. Dena Grayson: "'Old age' doesn't explain #covfefe. Neurodegeneration does😳"

Pedro Marques: "Says a lot about the White House staff's waning dedication. Nobody bothered to correct the tweet while the World made fun of their boss. I once had a boss who nobody cared to point out when he was wrong. Even when he was embarrassing himself. No dedication. Just a pay check."