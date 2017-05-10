Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Doug!: You need someone for a savior: "Things happened fast last night... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/10/you-need-someone-for-a-savior/
...When Comey was first fired, even the saintly Lindsey Graham was praising the decision, Greta Van Sustern from the liberal MSNBC network was too, and there was a WaPo article from The Fix (now gone) explaining with this was a smart move for Trump....
It’s on the record that Trump fired Comey to stop the Russia investigation. Full stop.