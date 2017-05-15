...including a video comparison of Trump years ago with Trump today. "For better or worse, no matter what people have thought along the way, we have known this man for a very long time. and we're not seeing the same guy here," Mika said. Scarborough reacted to a statement by Doris Kearns that Trump "lives in the moment." "My mother lives in the moment, too. And i'm not saying that Donald Trump has dementia, but my mother has dementia. She lives in the moment. She forgets what she said a day ago, a week ago. We can't have presidents that do that. and I'm not saying that he has dementia. I will leave that to his physician to figure that out.

Mika said "something is wrong, and to the point that you can't even have a bigger debate," She called him "non-sensical" and pointed out that Republican congressmen have to keep this in mind as they make decisions about what to support. "Are you going to stand by this guy? Because he's nowhere. He doesn't stand by anything. and I'm quoting him right now." They were careful not to actually label the problem, with assorted guests chiming in that he might be overwhelmed, "lacking confidence," etc., but it was a disturbing hour of TV.

If I'm a Republican congressman and I watched this discussion, I would think long and hard about dying on any of Donald Trump's hills.