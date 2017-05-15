« My First Call for More Expansionary Monetary Policy to Diminish the Risk of Financial Crisis: Hoisted from the Archives from Ten Years Ago | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Hard to see how anybody will be sorry in a year and a half, three years and a half, or seven years and a half if they spend more time thinking and talking about Trump's dementia, Trump's kleptocracy, and how the Russians somehow have Trump by the plums—and less time defending whatever the Trump idiocy-of-the-day happens to be:

Susie Madrak: Scarborough: 'I'm Not Saying He Has Dementia' But...: "What a fascinating piece of television this morning, as Joe and Mika did a devastating deconstruction of Donald Trump's mental state... http://crooksandliars.com/2017/05/scarborough-im-not-saying-he-has-dementia

...including a video comparison of Trump years ago with Trump today. "For better or worse, no matter what people have thought along the way, we have known this man for a very long time. and we're not seeing the same guy here," Mika said. Scarborough reacted to a statement by Doris Kearns that Trump "lives in the moment." "My mother lives in the moment, too. And i'm not saying that Donald Trump has dementia, but my mother has dementia. She lives in the moment. She forgets what she said a day ago, a week ago. We can't have presidents that do that. and I'm not saying that he has dementia. I will leave that to his physician to figure that out.

Mika said "something is wrong, and to the point that you can't even have a bigger debate," She called him "non-sensical" and pointed out that Republican congressmen have to keep this in mind as they make decisions about what to support. "Are you going to stand by this guy? Because he's nowhere. He doesn't stand by anything. and I'm quoting him right now." They were careful not to actually label the problem, with assorted guests chiming in that he might be overwhelmed, "lacking confidence," etc., but it was a disturbing hour of TV.

If I'm a Republican congressman and I watched this discussion, I would think long and hard about dying on any of Donald Trump's hills.

