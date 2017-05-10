« | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Josh Dawsey: Behind Comey’s firing: An Enraged Trump, Fuming about Russia: "[Trump] didn't call James Comey.... sent his longtime private security guard to deliver the termination letter in a manila folder to FBI headquarters... http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/10/comey-firing-trump-russia-238192

...He had grown enraged by the Russia investigation... frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative... repeatedly asked aides why the Russia investigation wouldn’t disappear and demanded they speak out for him... scream[ed] at television clips.... Another sudden turn for an administration that has fired its acting attorney general, national security adviser and now its FBI director, who Trump had praised until recent weeks and even blew a kiss to during a January appearance. The news stunned Comey... startled all but the uppermost ring of White House advisers, who said grumbling about Comey hadn't dominated their own morning senior staff meetings. Other top officials learned just before it happened and were unaware he was considering firing Comey. "Nobody really knew," one senior White House official said. "Our phones all buzzed and people said, What?"...

May 10, 2017 at 06:18 AM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

