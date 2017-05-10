« | Main | Procrastinating on May 10, 2017 »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Mistermix: Tragedy Tomorrow, Comedy Tonight: "When the WaPo alert about Comey’s firing hit my phone, my first response was to laugh... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/10/tragedy-tomorrow-comedy-tonight/

...Here was a guy with the ultimate sinecure–he was a Republican appointed by a Democrat, who played a pivotal role in keeping bad, bad Hillary Clinton from becoming President. The “credibility” he won from his pre-election actions, as well as his party affiliation, should have insulated him from Trump’s itchy trigger finger as the FBI slowly unraveled the Russian ties.

Instead, he was so fixated on justifying his unjustifiable actions towards Clinton that he went in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and told a big fat fucking lie. Here’s a guy who is so far up his own ass that he doesn’t get that Trump is looking for any good excuse to fire him–and the only excuse that would work could not center around the Russia investigation.

Shouldn’t we at least allow ourselves a small, bitter laugh over the dumbshit way that Comey exited the stage before we buckle down..."

