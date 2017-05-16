Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: So why haven't Mike Pence and Teresa May had their Conversation with James and Lachlan Murdoch yet—about how it has all been fun-and-games so far, but now it needs to stop because somebody is about to lose an eye (and Mossad has, we presume, already lost assets)?

How come Pence, Tillerson, Mnuchin, McMaster, Purdue, and company have not already had their conversation with Trump—about how he is the star but not the boss, and how they are willing to use #Amendment25 to make sure he acts the star and not the boss?

Duncan Black: Because I Am Not Serious: "Trump is a senile old man with some sort of degenerative brain condition and he will brag to anybody about anything... http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/05/because-i-am-not-serious.html