« Some Notes on Eric Miller's Review of "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena"... | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: So why haven't Mike Pence and Teresa May had their Conversation with James and Lachlan Murdoch yet—about how it has all been fun-and-games so far, but now it needs to stop because somebody is about to lose an eye (and Mossad has, we presume, already lost assets)?

How come Pence, Tillerson, Mnuchin, McMaster, Purdue, and company have not already had their conversation with Trump—about how he is the star but not the boss, and how they are willing to use #Amendment25 to make sure he acts the star and not the boss?

Duncan Black: Because I Am Not Serious: "Trump is a senile old man with some sort of degenerative brain condition and he will brag to anybody about anything... http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/05/because-i-am-not-serious.html

...This isn't about Russia, really, it's about a president of the United States who brags to people that important people visit him in the Oval Office. A president of the United States who brags that he won the election. A president of the United States who tells reporters about how impressed people are with him. A man-not just a man, but the president of the United States of fucking America-who can't have a conversation without telling someone how impressed other people are with him. He'll tell anybody anything to impress them with how impressive he is.

Trump has been on my teevee and radio my entire adult life. I was a Howard Stern listener for a long time. Trump was a regular. He was always a horrible narcissistic braggart, but not like this. He has a problem, we have a problem, and despite the fact that his handlers keep telling the press that they have to treat him like a 5 year old, no one will come right out and say the obvious: Trump is in serious mental decline and also he runs the world.

May 16, 2017 at 01:02 PM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787