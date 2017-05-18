Live from the Utopian Republic of Letters: An absolutely brilliant choice!
AP: Ian Buruma Chosen as New Editor of New York Review of Books: "An acclaimed essayist and historian has been chosen to succeed the late Robert Silvers as editor of The New York Review of Books.... https://www.usnews.com/news/entertainment/articles/2017-05-18/ian-buruma-chosen-as-new-editor-of-new-york-review-of-books
...The publication announced Thursday the selection of Ian Buruma, who has been contributing to the Review for more than 30 years. His books include "Their Promised Land: My Grandparents in Love and War" and "Year Zero: A History of 1945." Buruma, 65, is a professor of democracy, human rights and journalism at Bard College...