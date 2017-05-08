Monday Smackdown: Why, Yes, Eddie Lazear Has Turned Himself into an Unprofessional Ethics-Free Hack. Why Do You Ask

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Eddie. Please: answer me. I am genuinely curious: what is the upside for you from trashing your academic reputation this way? For claiming that reasonable technocratic people can debate whether the nonexistent Trump tax plan will pay for itself?
Eddie Lazear: Trump’s Tax Plan Would Spur Growth: "Trump’s tax plan leaves many details undefined, but there is plenty to evaluate... https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-tax-plan-would-spur-growth-1494187686
...The administration claims its proposed changes would encourage growth and make the tax system more efficient. History suggests they will. Less certain is the claim that the tax cuts will pay for themselves. Although budget concerns should always be paramount when cutting taxes, revenue neutrality does little to guarantee that this—or any—administration will exercise fiscal responsibility...