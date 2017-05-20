Must-Attend: But, alas!, I will not—I have to miss it. It is really a shame...
Berkeley Behaviorial Economics Initiative: Celebration of 30 Years of Behavioral Economics at Berkeley: May 20, 2017 :: Wells Fargo Room at U.C. Berkeley:
- 12:00 noon: Lunch On Site in Haas Courtyard, with Gelato on the cone from Caravaggio Gelato
- 1:00 PM: Introduction: Carla Hesse (Dean of Social Sciences, Berkeley)
- 1:10 PM: Behavioral Economics On the Field: Farhan Zaidi (General Manager, LA Dodgers), introduced by Stefano DellaVigna (Co-Director of Behavioral Initiative)
- 2:00 PM: Back to 1987: Some Ideas for the Future: George Akerlof and Daniel Kahneman (Instructors of 1987 PhD Class in Berkeley on “Psychology and Economics”)
- 3:00 PM: Becoming Behavioral Economists at Berkeley: Saurabh Bhargava (CMU), Zack Grossman (UCSB), Devin Pope (University of Chicago), Gautam Rao (Harvard), Paige Skiba (Vanderbilt), Justin Sydnor (University of Wisconsin)
- 3:30 PM: Coffee Break
- 4:00 PM: Roundtable on Behavioral Economics in Berkeley: The Past and the Next 30 Years Matthew Rabin (Harvard). “Behavioral Models for the Future”
- 4:20 PM: Roundtable: Five-Minute Takes: “Witnessing the Rise”: Daniel McFadden (Berkeley), Hal Varian (Berkeley and Google); “Training in Behavioral in the Early Years”: Gary Charness (UCSB), Ted O’Donoghue (Cornell), Terry Odean (Berkeley); “Behavioral Faculty at Berkeley”: Shachar Kariv (Berkeley), Botond Koszegi (CEU)
- 5:00 PM: Round Table: Open Discussion
- 5:35 PM: Closing Reflections: Rich Lyons (Dean of Berkeley Haas)
Economics 296 and Psychology 290Q :: Spring 1987
University of California :: Professors Akerlof and Kahneman :: Departments of Economics and Psychology
1. Violations of Assumptions of Economic Theory
