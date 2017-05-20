Must-Read: Dara Lind: It’s becoming increasingly clear that Jared Kushner is part of Trump’s Russia problem: "Jared Kushner: the young, pragmatic, hardheaded businessman out to modernize the US government and moderate the worst tendencies of his father-in-law—Donald Trump... https://www.vox.com/2017/5/20/15668162/kushner-trump-russia-corruption
...But what if... Jared is not a panacea... but one of its biggest problems? As the Trump administration’s been sent into a death spiral... Kushner hasn’t been the “adult in the room”.... He’s been urging aggression and retaliation.... Somebody in the White House is deeply worried about what might happen if Kushner were included in the [Russia] probe. As Trump deals with scandals surrounding... Flynn and... Manafort, now the family businessman could have another problem right inside his own house...