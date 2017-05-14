...(A Russian-American journalist, she is a careful student of Putin’s m.o.) She offers five chilling “rules for survival” in autocratic government:

Believe the autocrat. He means what he says. Whenever you find yourself thinking, or hear others claiming, that he is exaggerating, that is our innate tendency to reach for a rationalization.… Do not be taken in by small signs of normality.… Institutions will not save you.… Be outraged.… Don’t make compromises....

In a powerful essay written half a century ago, Hannah Arendt warned about lesser evils (pp. 35-36):

If you are confronted with two evils, thus the argument runs, it is your duty to opt for the lesser one, whereas it is irresponsible to refuse to choose altogether. Those who denounce the moral fallacy of this argument are usually accused of a germ-proof moralism which is alien to political circumstances, of being unwilling to dirty their hands.…

Politically, the weakness of the argument has always been that those who choose the lesser evil forget very quickly that they chose evil.…

Why do they forget? It isn’t hard to fathom. Once you are inside, your frame of reference changes. The work is challenging and invigorating and cutting-edge. You see that many of the people you’re working with are decent and likable. You tell yourself that decent people like these wouldn’t do anything indecent. Gradually your moral compass aligns with theirs (and you don’t notice that theirs are simultaneously aligning with yours); and gradually all your moral compasses align with The Program. You develop team spirit, and you don’t want to let your team down by shirking; you can’t be a nay-sayer on everything. You lose your sense of outrage, which is, after all, a feeling we experience when we see something abnormal. Once the abnormal becomes routine, outrage fades.

And above all, you reassure yourself of your own decency because you can contrast yourself with the real radicals, the true believers. They’re right down the hall. In meetings, you try your best to mitigate the damage; you win a few of these fights and become heartened. But you lose more than you win, and your own sense of fair process–“I waged the good fight but lost fair and square”–leads you to acquiesce. You may even find yourself publicly defending the decision you opposed; at best, your duty of confidentiality seals your lips. Your degrees of freedom are radically constricted.

Drawing on the experience of 1933 and 1934, Arendt warns that “we now know that moral standards can be changed overnight, and that all that then will be left is the mere habit of holding fast to something” (p. 45). That something will be the bureaucratic new normal that you see around you...