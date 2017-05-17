...These considerations should weigh on the minds of those contemplating how long Donald Trump can remain in the White House.... The situation in Washington is grave. Mr Trump is openly at war with his intelligence services. He has fired his Federal Bureau of Investigation director. The White House is paralysed by leaks, and its legislative agenda is at a standstill.... Much of the damage is self-inflicted....

Depending on what else the FBI investigation uncovers, this could be the beginning of a trail leading to the charge of obstruction of justice. If so, that would almost certainly lead to impeachment. We are not there yet.... Congress and the president can avoid the cliff edge. But this will require that the president cede the principle of an independent investigation into the Russian meddling, whatever the outcome.... Trump... must understand that the constitutional order is more important than he is. While the investigation takes its course, Mr Trump must address his manifest failings as chief executive. The government will never regain its footing unless discipline is imposed, not just on the executive branch but also on the president. Mr Trump has to stop shooting from the lip and focus on the business of state, starting with his trip to the Middle East and Nato allies next week. He might begin by ending his rhetorical wars with anyone who criticises him.

This may prove beyond the capacity of a 70-year-old tycoon who inherited wealth, has no party loyalty and who has long been accustomed to having his own way. But Congress should still tread carefully.... The only possible rationale is defence of the constitution. This test was met during the Watergate scandal where the threat of impeachment forced Richard Nixon from office. Crucially, enough Republicans joined Democrats in a joint effort to censure a president who considered himself above the law. The bipartisan character of the process was crucial....If the crisis continues to escalate, everyone in Congress must put country before party.