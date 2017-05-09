Must-Read: The Federal Reserve has managed to get the sailing ship that is the economy 200 yards from a rocky coast in hurricane season: it will be able to do little to boost demand in the event of any adverse shock. The way I see it, the Federal Reserve should be desperately trying to boost inflation now so it can raise interest rates in the future so that it has policy room to maneuver whenever the next adverse macroeconomic shock comes.

But they do not see it that way:

Larry Summers: Less is more when it comes to Federal Reserve policy: "The next couple of years are likely to see slower GDP growth and possibly a tendency to rising inflation... https://www.ft.com/content/ab77d236-318c-11e7-9555-23ef563ecf9a