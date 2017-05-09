Must-Read: Tom Nichols: @RadioFreeTom on Twitter: "I am often astonished at the President's tweets... https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom
...and how he calls media in his own country as "fake news." But there's something else. [When] I was a Sovietologist... I would have given anything for Andropov or Gorbachev to give me a running narrative of their mood and inner thoughts in real time.... I'd have considered that a gold mine. And I wonder if, and or how, anyone is considering the fact that this is basically a raw feed of POTUS thoughts to foreign analysts.... I realized how easily POTUS tweets were giving me a minute by minute image of his reactions to Yates. This is the kind of instant leadership portrait that I wouldn't want a foreign nation to have when gaming out a crisis...
Elizabeth Moon: @emoontx on Twitter: "@RHornik @RadioFreeTom What's unpredictable (though the more tweets, the more data) is which level of cognitive skill you're dealing with. 'Sundown syndrome'." https://twitter.com/emoontx/status/861797545420496898