« | Main | »

Must-Read: Tom Nichols: @RadioFreeTom on Twitter: "I am often astonished at the President's tweets... https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom

...and how he calls media in his own country as "fake news." But there's something else. [When] I was a Sovietologist... I would have given anything for Andropov or Gorbachev to give me a running narrative of their mood and inner thoughts in real time.... I'd have considered that a gold mine. And I wonder if, and or how, anyone is considering the fact that this is basically a raw feed of POTUS thoughts to foreign analysts.... I realized how easily POTUS tweets were giving me a minute by minute image of his reactions to Yates. This is the kind of instant leadership portrait that I wouldn't want a foreign nation to have when gaming out a crisis...

Elizabeth Moon: @emoontx on Twitter: "@RHornik @RadioFreeTom What's unpredictable (though the more tweets, the more data) is which level of cognitive skill you're dealing with. 'Sundown syndrome'." https://twitter.com/emoontx/status/861797545420496898

May 09, 2017 at 08:08 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787