Must-Read: Trump should simply not be allowed out of the country—and not be allowed to talk policy inside the country either. It really seems like none of Robert Lighthizer, Steve Mnuchin, or Gary Cohn are doing their jobs—but nobody else in the Trump administration is doing his or her job either:

Kevin Drum: Trump: I'll Put a Stop to Germany Selling Cars in the US: "This from Der Spiegel... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/trump-ill-put-stop-germany-selling-cars-us