Must-Read: Trump should simply not be allowed out of the country—and not be allowed to talk policy inside the country either. It really seems like none of Robert Lighthizer, Steve Mnuchin, or Gary Cohn are doing their jobs—but nobody else in the Trump administration is doing his or her job either:
Kevin Drum: Trump: I'll Put a Stop to Germany Selling Cars in the US: "This from Der Spiegel... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/trump-ill-put-stop-germany-selling-cars-us
...US President Donald Trump complained bitterly about the German trade surplus on his meeting with the EU top in Brussels. "The Germans are evil [note: probably should be "naughty"], very evil. Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US, and we'll stop that."...
According to a report from the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", the EU side was terrified about the lack of awareness of the Americans about trade policy. Apparently, it was unclear to the guests that the EU countries concluded trade agreements only jointly....
Forgodssake, when are the Trumpies going to learn that they can't do a trade deal with only Germany? It's the whole EU or nothing. Last month we heard reports that Angela Merkel had to tell Trump a dozen times before he finally got it, but it sounds like he's already forgotten...