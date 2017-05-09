« Rage against the machines: New technology and violent unrest | VOX, CEPR’s Policy Portal | Main | »

Must-Read: Will Bunch: The problem with NY Times and climate change isn't what you think: "So many people were so mad... [is] about what people... thought they were getting... http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/attytood/The-big-problem-with-NY-Times-climate-isnt-what-you-think.html?mobi=true

...when they subscribe to the New York Times. And how that was crushed.... Since November 8 the Times has... marketed itself... as the avatar of a powerful idea that objective truths exist and that smart, educated. persistent people can unearth and promulgate those truths.... Simply put, the Times decision to hire and promote [Bret] Stephens trashed its own brand, the brand that it's spent years and millions of dollars building up.... And that the people who run the New York Times didn't see this... still don't... understand...should make people very afraid about the future of American journalism...

May 09, 2017 at 08:05 AM |

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787