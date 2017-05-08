« "After Piketty" at Harvard University Press | Main | »

Must-Watch: I am going to miss this, being on the Wrong Coast on May 11:

After Piketty: "The Graduate Center 365 Fifth Avenue | 1201: Elebash Recital Hall | May 11, 2017: 6:30 PM http://www.gc.cuny.edu/publicprograms...

Cursor and After Piketty

...Reservations are full; this event will be LIVE-STREAMED.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century by Thomas Piketty is the most widely discussed work of economics in recent history. (Piketty gave a major talk at the Graduate Center upon its release in 2014.) But are its insights about inequality and economic growth on target? And how should researchers explore the ideas Piketty pushed to the forefront? These questions and more are tackled in the new book After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality, which is sure to spark much debate in its own right. Contributors join in a conversation to celebrate its release and discuss how lessons from Piketty can help us understand the current economic and political moment. 

  • Heather Boushey, executive director and chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth and author of Finding Time: The Economics of Work-Life Conflict.

  • Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize-winning economist; New York Times columnist; and GC distinguished professor of economics and senior scholar at the Stone Center.

  • Branko Milanovic, GC visiting presidential professor and senior scholar at the Stone Center; former lead economist in the World Bank's research department; and author of Global Inequality: A New Approach for the Age of Globalization.

  • Suresh Naidu, assistant professor of economics and public affairs at Columbia University.

May 08, 2017 at 08:34 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787