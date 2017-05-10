Procrastinating on May 10, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Inclusive AI: Technology and Policy for a Diverse Urban Future | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/inclusive-ai-technology-and-policy-for-a-diverse-urban-future/
- Tim Duy: The Fed Is on the Right Side of Its 'Transitory' Bet: "The Fed is betting that residual seasonal adjustment issues negatively impacted the first-quarter gross domestic product and that the data does not reflect the true pace of economic growth... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-08/the-fed-is-on-the-right-side-of-its-transitory-bet
- Bill Emmott: Escaping the Wage Trap: "The main reason governments are leery of intervening in labor markets... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/escaping-the-wage-trap-by-bill-emmott-2017-05
- Eric Rauchway: From Scarcity to Abundance: "The recent burst of writing on the roboticization of labor... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/05/09/from-scarcity-to-abundance/
- Aaron Reeves: Economics: The architecture of inequality: "After Piketty, edited by Heather Boushey, Bradford Delong and Marshall Steinbaum... https://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v543/n7645/full/543312a.html
- Mark Thoma: Killing Banking Rules Will Invite a Whopper of a Recession: "As for repealing Dodd-Frank, consider this statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin... http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/05/08/Killing-Banking-Rules-Will-Invite-Whopper-Recession
- Will Bunch: The problem with NY Times and climate change isn't what you think: "So many people were so mad... [is] about what people... thought they were getting... http://www.philly.com/philly/blogs/attytood/The-big-problem-with-NY-Times-climate-isnt-what-you-think.html?mobi=true
- Bruno Caprettini and Joachim Voth: Rage against the machines: New technology and violent unrest in industrialising Britain: "New machines have increasingly replaced humans... http://voxeu.org/article/rage-against-machines-new-technology-and-violent-unrest
- Tom Nichols: @RadioFreeTom on Twitter: "I am often astonished at the President's tweets... https://twitter.com/RadioFreeTom
Interesting Reads:
- Athenaeus: The Deipnosophists, or the Banquet of the Learned: http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A2013.01.0003
- Wikipedia: Anne Gust: "Gust joined clothing retailer Gap Inc. in 1991.. chief administrative officer and executive vice president from March 2000 to May 13, 2005..." https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Gust#Jack_in_the_Box
- Hannah Al-Othman: BuzzFeed News Has Been Denied Access To Campaign Events After Our Interview With The Labour Leader: "Corbyn also claimed to BBC News that he had not told BuzzFeed News he would stay on as leader even if he lost the election. But a recording of the interview proves otherwise..." https://www.buzzfeed.com/hannahalothman/buzzfeed-news-has-been-denied-access-to-campaign-events?utm_term=.aqxDlQ128#.hpzb9K7Ol
- Center for Teaching & Learning: Digital Pedagogy Fellows: "Developing a course plan that uses technology to enhance information delivery.... The Nature of Knowledge in the 21st Century. The Impact of Technology on Attention, Memory, Thinking and Motivation. Designing the Digital Learning Experience. Deciding which Technology to Use..." http://teaching.berkeley.edu/programs/digital-pedagogy-fellows
- Jason Kottke: Tension-building in the great first scene of Inglourious Basterds: "Lessons from the Screenplay takes a look at the opening scene from Inglourious Basterds and dissects what makes it so suspenseful..." http://kottke.org/17/05/tension-building-in-the-great-first-scene-of-inglourious-basterds
- David Furceri et al.: Gone with the Headwinds : Global Productivity: "Persistent productivity losses from a seemingly temporary shock... balance sheet vulnerabilities, protracted weak demand and elevated uncertainty, which jointly triggered an adverse feedback loop of weak investment, weak productivity and bleak income prospects..." https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Staff-Discussion-Notes/Issues/2017/04/03/Gone-with-the-Headwinds-Global-Productivity-44758
- Richard Bookstaber: Crises and Sunspots http://press.princeton.edu/chapters/s10972.pdf http://amzn.to/2q07YxP
- Helen Lewis: Deep in Macron Country: "We must now confront an uncomfortable question. Why did so many French people vote for Emmanuel Macron? Was it a lack of economic anxiety, or a lack of racism?..." http://www.newstatesman.com/world/europe/2017/05/deep-macron-country
- Òscar Jordá, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor (2014): _The Great Mortgaging: Housing Finance, Crises, and Business Cycles http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/files/wp2014-23.pdf
- Dan Drezner: Just how unusual is the Trump White House?: "It is a little disturbing to see the Trump White House displaying traits similar to a 1970s junta.... To sum up: A lot of the Trump White House’s behavior has precedent — but that’s not reassuring at all."
- Mark Wilson: Destructive Creation: American Business and the Winning of World War II http://amzn.to/2puXIub
- Justin Fox: Intellectuals Are Better Than Thought Leaders: "Those who traffic in simple, bold ideas tend to be terrible at understanding and interpreting complex reality..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-08/intellectuals-are-better-than-thought-leaders
- John Ivison: White House advisors called Ottawa to urge Trudeau to help talk Trump down from scrapping NAFTA: "'You never know how much of it is theatre, but it didn’t feel that way', said one senior Canadian diplomatic source.... 'At least they were open to the conversation, and that stopped them doing something rash and destructive...'" http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/canadian-politics/white-house-urged-trudeau-to-call-trump-over-nafta-threat
- Diane Coyle: Contradictions of Capital: "Taking on Thomas Piketty..." http://www.chronicle.com/article/Contradictions-of-Capital/239829
