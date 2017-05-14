Procrastinating on May 14, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: How the opening to China may have partially fueled the U.S. housing bubble: "Barrot, Loualiche, Plosser, and Sauvagnat find that increased import competition does explain a good amount of the variation in household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-the-opening-to-china-may-have-partially-fueled-the-u-s-housing-bubble/
- Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the #WorkingPaperTuesday edition: "Matthew Desmond tackles the relationship between homeownership and inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/weekend-reading-the-workingpapertuesday-edition/
- David Luban: The Case Against Serving: "Masha Gessen, writing in NYRDaily, fears the worst: that Trump will be an American Erdoğan or a Putin on the Potomac... https://www.justsecurity.org/34404/case-serving-trump/
- Graydon Saunders (2016): The End: "Well, it's the events of the end; we can count 2017-01-01 or 2016-12-19 or 2017-01-20 if we want... http://dubiousprospects.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-end.html
- David Roberts: We Overanalyze Trump. He Is What He Appears to Be: "Why is it so hard to accept that Trump is acting out of pique, on impulse, because Comey on his TV gave him bad feels?... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/12/15621140/interpret-trump
- David Anderson: Mulvaney and the Deserving Sick: "OMB Director Mulvaney... Dennis Shea makes a very good point... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/14/mulvaney-and-the-deserving-sick/
- Dani Rodrik: Can Macron Pull it Off?: "Le Pen received more than a third of the second-round vote... And turnout was apparently sharply... indicating a large number of disaffected voters... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/macron-germany-eurozone-fiscal-union-by-dani-rodrik-2017-05
- Matthew Yglesias: The latest Trump interview once again reveals appalling ignorance and dishonesty https://www.vox.com/2017/5/11/15622900/trump-economist-interview: "It seems overwhelmingly likely [Trump] is speaking nonsense out of ignorance...
Interesting Reads:
- Wikipedia: Liberal arts education https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberal_arts_education
- Hannah Katch: Medicaid Works, in 5 Charts http://www.cbpp.org/blog/medicaid-works-in-5-charts
- Martianus Capella - Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martianus_Capella: "..."
- Wikipedia: Martianus Capella https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martianus_Capella
- Wikipedia: Anne Gust https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Gust#Jack_in_the_Box: "Gust joined... Gap Inc. in 1991... chief administrative officer and executive vice president from March 2000 to May 13, 2005..."
- Mai Dao, Davide Furceri, and Prakash Loungani (2014): _Regional Labor Market Adjustments in the United States _ https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/wp/2014/wp1426.pdf
- Izabella Kaminska: More on the rental car canary in the coal mine https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/11/2188730/more-on-the-rental-car-canary-in-the-coal-mine/ | What Hertz tells us about the future of shared mobility https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/11/2188543/what-hertz-tells-us-about-the-future-of-shared-mobility/
- Del Quentin Wilber et al.: Rosenstein Pressed White House to Correct the Record on Comey Firing: "Deputy attorney general felt White House description of events was inaccurate; he left impression he couldn’t work in an environment where facts weren’t accurately reported..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/rosenstein-pressed-white-house-to-correct-the-record-on-comey-firing-1494523639
- Wikipedia: Magic Number (Physics) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magic_number_(physics)
- Wikipedia: Even and Odd Atomic Nuclei https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Even_and_odd_atomic_nuclei#Odd_neutron_number
And Over Here:
