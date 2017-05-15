Procrastinating on May 15, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Joseph Stiglitz: Illiberal Stagnation: "What went wrong? Who, if anyone, is to blame?... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/illiberal-stagnation-russia-transition-by-joseph-e--stiglitz-2017-04
- David Rennie: An Economist reporter dishes on Trump's 'priming the pump' interview: "On trade deals... [Trump] seems to think that... if the Mexicans seem to be doing well out of the deal at all... https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-05-12/economist-reporter-dishes-trumps-priming-pump-interview
- Barry Eichengreen: Is Germany Unbalanced or Unhinged?: "The question... is why Germany should seek to reduce its current-account surplus... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/german-external-surplus-requires-public-investment-by-barry-eichengreen-2017-05
Interesting Reads:
- Women in Economics at Berkeley http://calwomenofecon.weebly.com/
- Marshall Steinbaum: Why Are Economists Giving Piketty the Cold Shoulder? http://bostonreview.net/class-inequality/marshall-steinbaum-why-are-economists-giving-piketty-cold-shoulder
- Branko Milanovic: The unknown Tocqueville in America: "Five Days in the Wilderness..." http://glineq.blogspot.in/2017/05/the-unknown-tocqueville-in-america.html
- Thomas Piketty, Li Yang, and Gabriel Zucman: Capital Accumulation, Private Property and Rising Inequality in China, 1978-2015 http://www.nber.org/papers/w23368
- Miguel Tinker Salas: The Excrement of the Devil: "How Did Venezuela Go From So Rich To So Poor?..." http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p052m6sl
- Benjamin Wittes: Et Tu Rod? Why The Deputy Attorney General Must Resign: "I was profoundly wrong about Rosenstein.... Rosenstein’s actual role was even less honorable than the one he reportedly objected to the White House's tagging him with..." https://www.lawfareblog.com/et-tu-rod-why-deputy-attorney-general-must-resign
- Atif Mian: Major Shifts in Macroeconomics Since the Great Recession: "Since 2008 there is an additional realization that household credits are actually very important... [with] channels... quite distinct from the channel to which credits to firms might impact the business cycle..." http://en.econreporter.com/en/2017/05/atif-mian-major-shifts-macroeconomics-since-great-recession/
And Over Here:
