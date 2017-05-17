Procrastinating on May 17, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Some Notes on Eric Miller’s Review of “Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena”… | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/some-notes-on-eric-millers-review-of-public-intellectuals-in-the-global-arena/
- Bridget Ansel: Climbing the career ladder, switching jobs, and the gender wage gap in the United States: "For workers with a college education, gender-based gaps in pay are primarily caused by disparities that emerge within a single workplace... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/climbing-the-career-ladder-switching-jobs-and-the-gender-wage-gap-in-the-united-states/
- Nick Bunker: A reminder on the current size of the gig economy: "From 2005 to 2015, the share of workers in alternative work arrangements rose from 10.1 percent to 15.8 percent... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/a-reminder-on-the-current-size-of-the-gig-economy/
- Nick Bunker: Home is where the government subsidy is: "Matthew Desmond outlines how U.S. government policy toward housing has become a source of inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/home-is-where-the-government-subsidy-is/
- Lachlan Markay et al.: White House Staff ‘Hiding’ as Russia Chaos Engulfs West Wing: "“With news like this I’m beginning to wonder why Trump ran in the first place and if he really cares about the country” said a senior Trump appointee... http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/05/15/white-house-staff-hiding-as-russia-chaos-engulfs-west-wing
- Noah Smith: Vast Literatures as Mud Moats: "My solution to this problem is what I call the Two Paper Rule... http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/05/vast-literatures-as-mud-moats.html
- Jack Goldsmith et al.: Bombshell: Initial Thoughts: "H.R. McMaster... Rex Tillerson... very carefully worded statements that leave open the possibility that classified information was disclosed other than sources and methods... https://www.lawfareblog.com/bombshell-initial-thoughts-washington-posts-game-changing-story
- Scott Lemieux: Our Presidential Manchild: "It’s sad that none of the details in Shane Goldmacher’s story about how Trump’s aides deal with him are even surprising anymore... http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2017/05/our-presidential-manchild-2
- Bob Davis: Why Trump’s Scorn for Pacific Trade Pact May Have Been Hasty: "On his first workday in the Oval Office, President Trump killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He will probably spend the rest of his term trying to revive parts of it... https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-trumps-scorn-for-pacific-trade-pact-may-have-been-hasty-1494763203
- Bill Janeway: Which Productivity Puzzle?: "It is now, just 50 years from the invention of the microprocessor, that the complex of digital technologies have matured... https://medium.com/@bjaneway/which-productivity-puzzle-ffe1d574ae96
Interesting Reads:
- Neera Tanden et al.: Toward a Marshall Plan for America - Center for American Progress: "People who have not gone to college have been particularly vulnerable in this economy for a long time..." https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/economy/reports/2017/05/16/432499/toward-marshall-plan-america/
- Edward Luce: Trouble in store for Trump as shop closures rise: "Addressing the plight of retail workers does not feature among president’s promises.... Mr Trump’s America faces a retail crunch as big as the manufacturing crisis of the last generation. By some estimates, the US could lose up to a third of its 16m jobs in retail within Mr Trump’s term.... Yet Mr Trump has no plans to train retail workers for the jobs of the future. Indeed, Mr Trump..." https://www.ft.com/content/5687179a-397b-11e7-ac89-b01cc67cfeec
- Nicholas Bailey et al. (2015): Correcting Signals for Innovation in Health Care: "Technology adoption accounts for 30 to 50 percent of health-care spending growth. The structure of insurance plans is a key determinant of medical technology developers’ incentives to innovate, but that structure does not currently promote high-value innovation..." http://www.hamiltonproject.org/papers/correcting_signals_for_innovation_in_health_care
- Kevin Drum: Chart of the Day: Gay Marriage Posts Another Gain: "A bit more good news.... In Gallup's latest poll, 64 percent of Americans say same-sex marriage should be legal..." http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/05/chart-day-gay-marriage-posts-another-gain
- Richard Rothstein: The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America: "The great American suburbanization of the post–World War II years was spurred on by federal subsidies for builders on the condition that no homes be sold to African Americans. Finally, Rothstein shows how police and prosecutors brutally upheld these standards by supporting violent resistance to black families in white neighborhoods..." http://amzn.to/2pSoYlR
- Eric Miller: The Unnamed Behemoth: Review of "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena" http://amzn.to/2pSZyVd: "Deep learning eloquently brought to bear on the contemporary moment has, quite evidently, not been enough to shore up the aging foundations of our republic... https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/unnamed-behemoth
- David Brooks: When the World Is Led by a Child: "Trump’s statements don’t necessarily come from anywhere, lead anywhere or have a permanent reality beyond his wish to be liked at any given instant. We’ve got this perverse situation in which the vast analytic powers of the entire world are being spent trying to understand a guy whose thoughts are often just six fireflies beeping randomly in a jar..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/opinion/trump-classified-data.html?partner=rss&emc=rss
- Leah Boustan: The Culprits Behind White Flight: "..." https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/opinion/white-flight.html?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- Sahil Patel: How YouTube latecomer Vox beat the odds and built a big channel https://digiday.com/media/vox-com-tripled-youtube-viewership-one-year/
- Martin Kenney and John Zysman: What Is the Future of Work?: Understanding the Platform Economy and Computation-Intensive Automation http://www.brie.berkeley.edu/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/BRIE-WP-2016-9.pdf
- PS Editors' Podcast: Where US Manufacturing Jobs Really Went https://soundcloud.com/projectsyndicate/ps-editors-podcast-where-us-manufacturing-jobs-really-went
And Over Here:
- My First Call for More Expansionary Monetary Policy to Diminish the Risk of Financial Crisis: Hoisted from the Archives from Ten Years Ago http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/my-firat-call-for-more-expansionary-monetary-policy-to-diminish-the-risk-of-financial-crisis-hoisted-from-the-archives-from.html
- Some Notes on Eric Miller's Review of "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena"... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/some-notes-on-eric-millers-review-of-public-intellectuals-in-the-global-arena.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage:: Susie Madrak: Scarborough: 'I'm Not Saying He Has Dementia' But...: "What a fascinating piece of television this morning, as Joe and Mika did a devastating deconstruction of Donald Trump's mental state http://crooksandliars.com/2017/05/scarborough-im-not-saying-he-has-dementia..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-hard-to-see-how-anybody-will-be-sorry-in-a-year-and-a-half-three-years-and-a-ha.html
- Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: I remember that it was in July 2005 that I realized that Michael Kinsley had no true friends: nobody who would tell him that snarky (and often mean) reflexive contrarianism was a gimmick with a limited run, not a profound philosophical and metaphysical commitment and thus a hill to die on... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-journamalists-self-made-gehenna-i-remember-that-it-was-in-july-2005-that-i-realized-that-michael-kinsley.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: So why haven't Mike Pence and Teresa May had their Conversation with James and Lachlan Murdoch yet?: Duncan Black: Because I Am Not Serious: "Trump is a senile old man with some sort of degenerative brain condition and he will brag to anybody about anything http://www.eschatonblog.com/2017/05/because-i-am-not-serious.html..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-so-why-havent-mike-pence-and-teresa-may-had-their-conversation-with-james-and-l.html
- Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: Esme Cribb: ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts: Kellyanne Conway Said She Needed A Shower After Defending Trump: "“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion,” Brzezinski said http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/morning-joe-conway-used-to-say-she-needed-shower-after-defending-trump..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-journamalists-self-made-gehenna-esme-cribb-_morning-joe-hosts-kellyanne-conway-said-she-needed-a.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Dan Drezner: The foreign policy implications of Trump’s big mouth: "Most important... is the complete lack of preparation it sounds like Donald Trump went into this meeting with..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-dan-drezner-_the-foreign-policy-implications-of-trumps-big-mouth_-most-imp.html
- Hoisted from the Archives: 29 Days Before Nixon Resigned, the Washington Post Scraped and Went Right Through the Bottom of the Barrel: this piece of just-you-wait-Nixon-is-going-to-get-his-revenge-on-all-those-Democrats-and-wimpy-Republicans fanfic... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/29-days-before-nixon-resigned-the-washington-post-scraped-and-went-right-through-the-bottom-of-the-barrel.html
