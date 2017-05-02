Procrastinating on May 2, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- *Nick Bunker: *: Should policymakers worry about the level of debt or the pace of credit growth?: "Other research on the impact of debt and credit on economic output has emphasized the role of household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/should-policymakers-worry-about-the-level-of-debt-or-the-pace-of-credit-growth/
- Henry Farrell: The Thousand Day Reich: The Double Movement: "A simple Polanyian account of Trump and right wing populism would explain it... http://crookedtimber.org/2017/05/01/the-thousand-day-reich-the-double-movement/#comment-708419
- Arthur Goldhammer: The Piketty Phenomenon: "I will discuss anticipations of the book’s reception... show that even the most optimistic forecasts failed to predict the extent of the Piketty phenomenon... http://amzn.to/2pynukp
- Suresh Naidu: A Political Economy Take on W/Y: "The full political-economy equilibrium... lets us see the determinants of the wealth/income ratio... http://amzn.to/2pynukp
- UC Berkeley: Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society: Othering & Belonging: "How Do We Think About, Talk About, and Give Birth to a World Where All Belong?_: "The Othering & Belonging Conference is a dynamic gathering over 2.5 days... http://conference.otheringandbelonging.org/
- Mark Thoma: The Demand for Education: "One of the most rewarding parts of deciding to go online 12 years ago... http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/03/the-demand-for-education.html
- **Sarah Kliff: Trump doesn't know what's in his health bill
- Jeremy Cliffe: On Twitter: Today's FAZ Report on May's Disastrous Dinner with Juncker https://twitter.com/JeremyCliffe/status/858810953353367552: "Today's FAZ report on May's disastrous dinner with Juncker...
Interesting Reads:
- Esteban Ortiz-Ospina and Max Roser: International Trade https://ourworldindata.org/international-trade
- Cardiff Garcia: US inflation back to undershooting 2 per cent ahead of FOMC meeting https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/01/2188052/us-inflation-back-to-undershooting-2-per-cent-ahead-of-fomc-meeting/
- Ben Thompson: Alphabet’s Earnings; Revisiting Peak Google, Again; How Mobile Helps Google: "The more that people use mobile to search, the more that Google ads are the only option..." https://stratechery.com/2017/alphabets-earnings-revisiting-peak-google-again-how-mobile-helps-google/
- John Boykin: UX Magazine http://uxmag.com/search-results?keyword=Boykin
- Robert Waldmann (1982): Income Distribution and Infant Mortality http://darp.lse.ac.uk/PapersDB/Waldmann_(QJE_92).pdf
And Over Here:
- Links for the Week of April 30, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/links-for-the-week-of-april-30-2017.html
- **This May be the Dumbest Thing Megan McArdle Has Ever Written..._: "Live from... God Knows Where: Megan McArdle: 'What interests me is "Why was the north willing to invade another country over slavery?"' https://twitter.com/asymmetricinfo/status/859083678672187392..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/monday-smackdown-this-truly-may-be-the-dumbest-thing-megan-mcardle-has-ever-written.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Lost: Large Armada http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage.html
- Must-Read: Sarah Kliff: Trump doesn't know what's in his health bill: "Either the president doesn’t understand the proposal — or isn’t telling the truth about it http://www.vox.com/2017/4/30/15492354/trump-ahca-interview..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-sarah-kliff-_trump-doesnt-know-whats-in-his-health-bill_-either-the-president-doesnt-understand-the-pr.html
- Must-Read: Jeremy Cliffe: On Twitter: Today's FAZ Report on May's Disastrous Dinner with Juncker https://twitter.com/JeremyCliffe/status/858810953353367552 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-jeremy-cliffe-_on-twitter-todays-faz-report-on-mays-disastrous-dinner-with-juncker_-todays-faz-report.html
- Must-Read: Suresh Naidu: A Political Economy Take on W/Y: "The full political-economy equilibrium... lets us see the determinants of the wealth/income ratio http://amzn.to/2pynukp..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-suresh-naidu-_a-political-economy-take-on-wy_-the-full-political-economy-equilibrium-lets-us-see-the-de.html
- Must-Read: Arthur Goldhammer: The Piketty Phenomenon: "I will discuss anticipations of the book’s reception... show that even the most optimistic forecasts failed to predict the extent of the Piketty phenomenon http://amzn.to/2pynukp..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-arthur-goldhammer-_the-piketty-phenomenon_-i-will-discuss-anticipations-of-the-books-reception-show-t.html
- Must-Read: Mark Thoma: The Demand for Education: "One of the most rewarding parts of deciding to go online 12 years ago http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2017/03/the-demand-for-education.html..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/must-read-mark-thoma-_the-demand-for-education_-one-of-the-most-rewarding-parts-of-deciding-to-go-online-12-years-ago.html
- Should Read: UC Berkeley: Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society: Othering & Belonging: How Do We Think About, Talk About, and Give Birth to a World Where All Belong?: "The Othering & Belonging Conference is a dynamic gathering over 2.5 days http://conference.otheringandbelonging.org/..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/othering-belonging.html
- Must-Read: Branko Milanovic: El Super Clasico: Trade and Technology Duke It Out at CUNY: "The panelists seemed to agree http://glineq.blogspot.com/2017/04/el-super-clasico-trade-and-technology.html..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/04/must-read-branko-milanovic-_el-super-clasico-trade-and-technology-duke-it-out-at-cuny_-the-panelists-seemed-to-agree-1-1.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...