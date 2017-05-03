Procrastinating on May 3, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Where US Manufacturing Jobs Really Went | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/where-us-manufacturing-jobs-really-went/
- Francis Wilkinson: Trade Is the Scapegoat for Political Failure: "Democrats have no viable plans to bring back sustainable, high-paying, blue-collar jobs... https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-03/trade-is-the-scapegoat-for-political-failure
- Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred: "The bourgeois fantasy lay in its doctrine that work was the very essence of man... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/02/weekend-reading-from-ernest-gellner-1990-the-civil-and-the-sacred.html
- Martin Wolf: Donald Trump’s pluto-populism laid bare: "For all the sound and fury, the president is governing like a traditional Republican..." https://www.ft.com/content/69fe4862-2f20-11e7-9555-23ef563ecf9a
- Larry Summers: Steven Mnuchin’s big claims show him in a poor light: "Last week... I felt sorry for... Mnuchin... https://www.ft.com/content/e5ad91fa-9409-384e-aaa1-ea0e81bf62b4
- Kevin Drum: Paul Ryan Isn't Even Trying to Pass a Health Care Bill Anymore: "They just want to be able to tell their base that they tried... http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/paul-ryan-isnt-even-trying-pass-health-care-bill-anymore
- Binyamin Applebaum: A Look Inside Airbus’s Epic Assembly Line https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/03/magazine/a-look-inside-airbuss-epic-assembly-line.html: "A confluence of political and economic forces has prompted Europe’s largest airplane manufacturer to place a factory in Alabama...
Interesting Reads:
- John Scalzi: The Brain Eater: "Thus the irony of the Brain Eater: It makes you become, by your own hand, the thing you suspect others were working so hard to make you be: A failure..." http://whatever.scalzi.com/2017/05/03/the-brain-eater/
- Kevin Drum: Chart of the Day: Obamacare's Triumph—Except in the South | Mother Jones: "By 2016, the per capita rate of chronically uninsured in the South was more than twice what it was in the rest of the country even though southern states could have reduced their uninsured rate practically for free. This is the triumph of Republican bitterness over human decency..." http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/04/chart-day-obamacares-triumph%E2%80%94except-south
- Sean Gailmard: Building a New Imperial State: The Strategic Foundations of Separation of Powers in America: "Separation of powers helps an imperial crown mitigate an agency problem with its colonial governor..." https://www.dropbox.com/s/20itthjr6m0zxuz/imp-sop-inf3.pdf
- Biz Carson: Waymo versus Uber court hearing: "January 27, 2016 — Levandowski leaves Google with no notice. January 28, 2016 — Uber promises 5 million shares of Uber stock vesting a day after he leaves... worth more than $250 million..." http://www.businessinsider.com/waymo-versus-uber-court-hearing-2017-5
And Over Here:
