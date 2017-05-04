Procrastinating on May 4, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” Three Years Later | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/capital-in-the-twenty-first-century-three-years-later/
- Nick Bunker: Some very worrying trends in U.S. lifetime income growth: "Concerns about outright income stagnation for many Americans are not overhyped... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/some-very-worrying-trends-in-u-s-lifetime-income-growth/
- Tamim Bayoumi and Barry Eichengreen: Shocking Aspects of European Monetary Unification: "Data on output and prices for 11 EC member nations... http://www.nber.org/papers/w3949
- Martin Wolf: Asia’s dynamism at risk in US and China’s competing visions for global trade: "China is promoting a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)... https://www.ft.com/content/343e8300-0288-11e7-aa5b-6bb07f5c8e12
- Ezra Klein: Health Care Hot Potato: "[Like the Tea Party] Caucus... the Coverage Caucus... don’t want to be blamed for [the bill's] defeat... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/4/15536422/health-care-hot-potato-ahca
Interesting Reads:
- Barry Eichengreen: The Euro Crisis: A Look Back and a Look Forward: "Lecture | May 4 | 12-1 p.m. | 201 Moses Hall..." http://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/calendar/sn/ies.html?event_ID=108131&date=2017-05-04&filter=Target/Open%20To%20Audiences&filtersel=
- Matthew Yglesias: Republicans’ health bill takes $600 billion out of health care to cut taxes for the rich: "Everything else is a sideshow..." https://www.vox.com/2017/5/4/15544774/ahca-tax-cut
- Dan Drezner: Is it the Trump administration or the Trump regime?: "[Trump's words] seem like steps toward a populist, illiberal system of rule. This would indeed represent more than just a change in government from Obama to Trump, but a change in regime type as well, from liberal to illiberal..."
- Bishnupriya Gupta: _Tawney Lecture 2017: Falling behind and catching up: India’s transition from a colonial economy http://www.ehs.org.uk/multimedia/%20tawney-lecture-2017-falling-behind-and-catching-up-india-s-transition-from-a-colonial-economy
- Neil Ericsson, David Hendry, and Stedman Hood: Milton Friedman and data adjustment: "Milton Friedman more than doubled the observed initial stock of money to account for a 'changing degree of financial sophistication'.... His data adjustment dramatically reduced apparent movements in the velocity of circulation of money, and it adversely affected the constancy and fit of his estimated money demand models..." http://voxeu.org/article/milton-friedman-and-data-adjustment
- Kris Mitchener and Gonçalo Pina: Pegxit Pressure: "Markets [may] expect countries to abandon pegs and devalue their currencies [because of] shocks to the value of their output. During the classical gold standard era commodity price fluctuations determined expected devaluation..." http://voxeu.org/article/pegxit-pressure
And Over Here:
- "After Piketty" Excerpt http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/after-piketty-excerpt.html: "While we will not repeat the cultural dominance of property of the 1870–1914 Belle Époque French Third Republic, we do look to be engaged in the process of echoing many of its main characteristics..."
- Globalization in the Crosshairs: Trade, Jobs, Inequality, Globalization, Robots II http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/globalization-in-the-crosshairs-trade-jobs-inequality-globalization-robots-ii.html
- Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: David Weigel: This one Clinton quote shows why her supporters hate the media: "It's 2017, and a president who was opaque about many of his policy plans during the campaign is now being asked to fund rural broadband projects..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/live-from-the-journamalists-self-made-gehenna-david-weigel-_this-one-clinton-quote-shows-why-her-supporters-hate-the-m.html
