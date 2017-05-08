Procrastinating on May 8, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Globalization in the Crosshairs: Trade, Jobs, Inequality, Globalization, Robots II | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/globalization-in-the-crosshairs-trade-jobs-inequality-globalization-robots-ii/
- Reflecting on Masterclasses in Rhetoric Taught in Recent Videos… | Equitable Growth: http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/reflecting-on-masterclasses-in-rhetoric-taught-in-recent-videos/
- “After Piketty” Publication Day | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/after-piketty-publication-day/
- “After Piketty” at Harvard University Press | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/after-piketty-at-harvard-university-press/
- Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: April 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-april-2017-report-edition/
- Nick Bunker: Changes in U.S. lifetime income inequality | Equitable Growth: http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/changes-in-u-s-lifetime-income-inequality/
- Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “When it rains, it pours” edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-when-it-rains-it-pours-edition/
- Peter Coy: Piketty’s Capital Was So Popular There’s a Sequel: "Another hefty volume that looks at the connection between capitalism and inequality... https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-08/piketty-s-capital-was-so-popular-there-s-a-sequel
- Thomas Piketty: After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality http://amzn.to/2qSUgdl: "Had I believed that the one-dimensional neoclassical model of capital accumulation...
- After Piketty: "The Graduate Center 365 Fifth Avenue | 1201: Elebash Recital Hall | May 11, 2017: 6:30 PM http://www.gc.cuny.edu/publicprograms...
- Josh Marshall: TPM and The Future of Digital News Publishing http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/tpm-and-the-future-of-digital-news-publishing: "The engrossment of most of the ad revenue by two big monopolies will spell the end of a lot of ad-supported websites...
- Thomas Piketty: Lessons from "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" http://amzn.to/2qgPIRE: "I would like to see Capital in the Twenty-First Century as a work-in-progress of social science...
- Josh Barro: On Twitter: "These claims aren't mutually exclusive, but they reflect how Trump is running a double con https://t.co/BvlSUFuThH..." https://twitter.com/jbarro/status/860402293258113024
- Raj Chetty et al.: Trends in US absolute income mobility since 1940: "Under the current distribution... we would need real GDP growth rates above 6% per year to return... http://voxeu.org/article/trends-us-absolute-income-mobility-1940
- Nick Bunker: What’s going to reduce U.S. corporate savings?: "What, then, is behind the rise in corporate savings?... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/whats-going-to-reduce-u-s-corporate-savings/
Interesting Reads:
- Egor Timurovich Gaĭdar (2012): Russia: A Long View https://books.google.com/books?id=yyzZDy2jXwAC
- (2003): Bequests: An Historical Perspective http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/Econ_Articles/Estates/DeLongEstatesMunnell.pdf
- Randall Morck, ed. (2007): _A History of Corporate Governance Around the World: Family Business Groups to Professional Managers..." https://books.google.com/books?id=F6_fngEACAAJ
- (2014): The Debt Ceiling in Historical Perspective http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2011/06/the-debt-ceiling-in-historical-perspective.html
- Jason Furman: The Role of Economists in Economic Policymaking https://piie.com/system/files/documents/furman20170427.pdf
- Daniel W. Drezner: On Twitter: "I'll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops talking about him like a toddler..." https://twitter.com/dandrezner/status/860456460093992960
- Justin Wolfers: On Twitter: "Watch this whole exchange—there's no indication that Trump knows the name of the Australian PM sitting next to him https://t.co/Tno0rpi1Hq..." https://twitter.com/JustinWolfers/status/860306549100728320
- Martin Ravallion: Arguments against basic income are straw men: "More universality and less fine targeting would create better social policies..." http://voxeu.org/article/arguments-against-basic-income-are-straw-men
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...