Should-Read: Alabama has a per capita personal income level 78% of the U.S. Since 1993, Alabama has not been catching up but rather has been falling further behind:

And it is not because people have been flooding into Alabama for the jobs. 4% job growth in Alabama since 2000 compared to 10% for the country, 17% job growth in Alabama since 1993 compared to 33% for the country:

A correspondent draws my attention to Binyamin Applebaum in the New York Times, and his story in which none of this context can be found.

Instead, what we have is:

Binyamin Applebaum: A Look Inside Airbus’s Epic Assembly Line https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/03/magazine/a-look-inside-airbuss-epic-assembly-line.html: "A confluence of political and economic forces has prompted Europe’s largest airplane manufacturer to place a factory in Alabama...