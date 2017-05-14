Should-Read: One of the many, many ways in which Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn have failed to do their job is that Donald Trump still believes that a country the US is running a bilateral trade deficit with is somehow exploiting us—rather than selling us good stuff cheap, and lending us the money to buy the good stuff cheap at ridiculously low interest rates. Step up your game, boys! Please:

Barry Eichengreen: Is Germany Unbalanced or Unhinged?: "The question... is why Germany should seek to reduce its current-account surplus... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/german-external-surplus-requires-public-investment-by-barry-eichengreen-2017-05