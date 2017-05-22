« Procrastinating on May 22, 2017 | Main | »

Should-Read: Dan Drezner: Trump’s first foreign trip is all downhill from here: "This is day two of the trip, and he’s about to do more flying. He’s only going to get crankier and more error-prone from here...

...Gregg Carlstrom @glcarlstrom: Trump, in remarks before meeting with Rivlin, says "we just got back from the Middle East"....

Meanwhile his Cabinet is starting to lose what minimal competencies it possessed...

Aaron Magid @AaronMagid: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters today: "Onto the second stop, Tel Aviv, home of Judaism"....

The officials Trump meets at the NATO and G-7 summits will be less beholden to protect him. I am willing to bet that by that point of the trip, Trump will do or say something obnoxious behind closed doors that will be leaked almost immediately. To be sure, some allies are making accommodations for Trump’s shortcomings, and some heads of state will not have an incentive to spill the beans. Nonetheless, some staffers in the room will be ready to pounce on any mistake Trump makes. These are probabilities, of course. It is possible that as Trump gets over his jet lag, he will build up the stamina needed to gut out this trip. But it is not terribly likely...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

