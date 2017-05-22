...Gregg Carlstrom @glcarlstrom: Trump, in remarks before meeting with Rivlin, says "we just got back from the Middle East"....

Meanwhile his Cabinet is starting to lose what minimal competencies it possessed...

Aaron Magid @AaronMagid: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters today: "Onto the second stop, Tel Aviv, home of Judaism"....

The officials Trump meets at the NATO and G-7 summits will be less beholden to protect him. I am willing to bet that by that point of the trip, Trump will do or say something obnoxious behind closed doors that will be leaked almost immediately. To be sure, some allies are making accommodations for Trump’s shortcomings, and some heads of state will not have an incentive to spill the beans. Nonetheless, some staffers in the room will be ready to pounce on any mistake Trump makes. These are probabilities, of course. It is possible that as Trump gets over his jet lag, he will build up the stamina needed to gut out this trip. But it is not terribly likely...