Should-Read: David Anderson: Mulvaney and the Deserving Sick: "OMB Director Mulvaney... Dennis Shea makes a very good point... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/05/14/mulvaney-and-the-deserving-sick/
...This turns insurance companies back to optimizing on not covering people instead of managing high cost chronic conditions.... In the future potential case that I am diagnosed with colon cancer, what proportion of the costs should be covered because I was unlucky to have a genetic combination that predisposed me to this type of cancer, and what proportion of the costs should not be covered by society because I chose to have a good burger in Boston last week with a fellow health policy nerd? Yeah, it gets messy really fast as soon as we as a society decide that some diseases should be treated by telling people that they can either pay for treatment themselves or that they should die quietly in the corner.