Should-Read: Elizabeth Jacobs: Why enforcing U.S. labor standards may be more important than ever: "Effective enforcement of basic labor standards is key for functional capitalism... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/why-enforcing-u-s-labor-standards-may-be-more-important-than-ever/
...Labor standards improve productivity and economic performance.... Four key structural changes to the U.S. labor market make rigorous “strategic enforcement” of worker protections especially critical. First... the U.S. labor market has “fissured,” and employer-employee relationships are more complex.... Second, the decline of union density.... Third, America’s New Deal-era regulatory framework is out of sync with current structures of industrial organization.... Finally, technological change is rapidly changing the kinds of jobs available and the organizational design of those jobs...