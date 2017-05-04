« | Main | »

Should-Read: Ezra Klein: Health Care Hot Potato: "[Like the Tea Party] Caucus... the Coverage Caucus... don’t want to be blamed for [the bill's] defeat... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/4/15536422/health-care-hot-potato-ahca

...Their answer appears to be twofold: appropriate $8 billion for high-risk pools, even though experts on both sides of the aisle say that’s not nearly enough... and move the bill before a CBO score reveals what... they’re voting for.... The Coverage Caucus could be trying to solve... [the] problem... that the AHCA will throw tens of millions of people off health insurance and bring back the days when insurers could discriminate... on preexisting conditions, with catastrophic human and political costs.... Their proposed modifications don’t solve that problem.... They’re pushing a vote before CBO even looks at how much of that problem remains unsolved.... The Coverage Caucus could be trying to solve... [the problem of] be[ing] blamed for the AHCA’s second collapse. This objective fits their actions much better. Conventional wisdom among House moderates is that the... the best strategy is to... pass... the health care hot potato to the Senate....

The logic of playing health care hot potato is compelling.... It could lead to the bill’s eventual passage.... Promising that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will use some unspecified regulatory authority to make sure nothing bad ever happens to anyone... [could lead] the Senate... [to] pass the hot potato, too.... If... the hot potato eventually gets passed to the country... millions get burned.... The GOP['s]... collective action problem where every individual legislator is rationally refusing to be the cause of the bill’s failure, but that could mean the entire party ends up responsible for its catastrophic success...

May 04, 2017 at 09:51 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787