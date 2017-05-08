Should-Read: Good for you, Peter, in reading "the introduction, the retrospective by translator Arthur Goldhammer, and bits and pieces of some of the following essays."

I would recommend that you, next, read Piketty's response. After that, browse first through "A Political Economy Take on W/Y" [Suresh Naidu], "Increasing Capital Income Share and Its Effect on Personal Income Inequality" [Branko Milanovic], "The Research Agenda after Capital in the Twenty-First Century" [Emmanuel Saez], and "The Legal Constitution of Capitalism" [David Singh Grewal]—those are, I think, the chapters that you are likely to find most accessible.

As I wrote in my Amazon review: As one of the co-editors of this book, I know it very well. I am greatly pleased with how this project came out—we have very serious people, as Bob Solow would put it, writing very serious takes on what Thomas Piketty has accomplished, where he has gone wrong, and what gaps remain to be investigated by others. Social scientists thinking of citing on, working along lines related to, or drawing on Piketty should certainly read this book. People who have read Capital in the Twenty-First Century who are curious about how serious people are reacting to and assessing the book should read it as well.

Peter Coy: Piketty’s Capital Was So Popular There’s a Sequel: "Another hefty volume that looks at the connection between capitalism and inequality... https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-08/piketty-s-capital-was-so-popular-there-s-a-sequel