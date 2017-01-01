« Links for the Week of May 14, 2017 | Main | »

Should-Read: Graydon Saunders (2016): The End: "Well, it's the events of the end; we can count 2017-01-01 or 2016-12-19 or 2017-01-20 if we want... http://dubiousprospects.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-end.html

...or something in the past year, or just wait until whatever future historians there happen to be come to a consensus. The precise moment doesn't really matter. What matters is, yeah, it's the end. Not the end of the Enlightenment; the Enlightenment died with Progress in the deicide of the Great War. Not the end of capitalism, because capitalism either began with accounting or was always a lie.

Call it the end of the Century of the Common Man, if you like. It's clear that the upper classes really don't believe in the consent of the governed. It's clear that the articulation of need by the citizenry is broken. It's clear that the common existential crisis—climate—isn't going to be addressed because it hinders the certainty of an existing profit. (This is the distinction between capitalism and aristocracy; the capitalist of myth expects they might lose. The aristocrat is certain God did not produce so defective a universe as that.) So whatever future we get—and however much of it—it's not going to look like the past of living memory. 2016 was the Last Normal Year.

Me, I cope by accumulating hand tools. It's not likely to help but it involves feeling less helpless.

May 14, 2017 at 01:28 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787