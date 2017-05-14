Should-Read: I may be wrong, but isn't this a contribution not to the housing price bubble but rather to housing finance overleverage—in fact, this source of overleverage would be associated not with upward but with downward pressure on housing prices, unless I am doing it wrong...

Nick Bunker: How the opening to China may have partially fueled the U.S. housing bubble: "Barrot, Loualiche, Plosser, and Sauvagnat find that increased import competition does explain a good amount of the variation in household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-the-opening-to-china-may-have-partially-fueled-the-u-s-housing-bubble/