Should-Read: I may be wrong, but isn't this a contribution not to the housing price bubble but rather to housing finance overleverage—in fact, this source of overleverage would be associated not with upward but with downward pressure on housing prices, unless I am doing it wrong...

Nick Bunker: How the opening to China may have partially fueled the U.S. housing bubble: "Barrot, Loualiche, Plosser, and Sauvagnat find that increased import competition does explain a good amount of the variation in household debt... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/how-the-opening-to-china-may-have-partially-fueled-the-u-s-housing-bubble/

...Areas with higher import competition saw higher increases in household leverage. An increase in competition of about one standard deviation explains about 30 percent of the difference in the growth of household debt.... Mortgage debt is the biggest part of the increase... refinancing existing mortgages and home equity lines of credit.... Previous studies of the cause of the housing boom emphasized the increases in credit supply, including the role of mortgage securitization and foreign savings flowing in the United States. What this new paper does is look at the source of increased credit demand...

May 14, 2017 at 01:38 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Comments

