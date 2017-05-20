Should-Read: Jim Acosta: On Twitter: "Talked to a former Trump campaign staffer: who has hired attorney in Russia probe and feels Trump himself should help pay for legal costs... https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/865762200757170176
...A few thoughts from this staffer:
In many ways, the Trump Associates are the real victims here. The world going after them and Trump leaving them abandoned on the battlefield. Yet many lives will be ruined in the process. At a minimum political careers dead and damaged ability to work in DC... (WH not commenting)