Should-Read: John Gruber: Announcing JSON Feed https://jsonfeed.org/version/1: "Brent Simmons and Manton Reece... https://daringfireball.net/linked/2017/05/17/json-feed
...We—Manton Reece and Brent Simmons—have noticed that JSON has become the developers’ choice for APIs, and that developers will often go out of their way to avoid XML. JSON is simpler to read and write, and it’s less prone to bugs. So we developed JSON Feed, a format similar to RSS and Atom but in JSON. It reflects the lessons learned from our years of work reading and publishing feeds.
I think this is a great idea, and a good spec.... Daring Fireball has a JSON Feed. I’ve got a good feeling about this project—the same sort of feeling I had about Markdown back in the day...