Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: Better understanding the importance of diversity in U.S. preschool programs: "Jeanne L. Reid [et al.]... surveys the limited research that connects socioeconomic and racial and ethnic diversity in early childhood classrooms to educational outcomes... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/better-understanding-the-importance-of-diversity-in-u-s-preschool-programs/

...also highlights the importance of thinking about preschool classroom diversity as a contributor to the quality of a preschool education.... More socioeconomically diverse and more racially and ethnically diverse schools promote greater student achievement and provide a number of other benefits throughout those primary and secondary educational years.... Children in classrooms with a middle-to-high average socioeconomic status—in short, classrooms that are more economically diverse—learned more receptive language, expressive language, and math skills than their counterparts in lower average socioeconomic status classrooms independent of the racial and ethnic diversity of their classrooms... likely due to peer effects....

To address socioeconomic and racial and ethnic diversity concerns, researchers and policymakers have proposed implementing universal pre-K programs over ones targeted at disadvantaged children.... If the education of more productive adults begins in preschool, then equity should be integrated right from the start to ensure the future economic growth and productivity of the U.S. economy is as robust as possible...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787