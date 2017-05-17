« | Main | Procrastinating on May 17, 2017 »

Should-Read: Nick Bunker: A reminder on the current size of the gig economy: "From 2005 to 2015, the share of workers in alternative work arrangements rose from 10.1 percent to 15.8 percent... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/a-reminder-on-the-current-size-of-the-gig-economy/

...The highest share of workers were independent contracts (9.6 percent in 2015), but the largest increase was in “workers provided by contracted firms,” rising from 0.6 percent in 2005 to 3.3 percent in 2015. How much of the rise in alternative work arrangements is due to online gig economy firms such as Uber or TaskRabbit? According to the data compiled by Katz and Kruger, only 0.5 percent of workers provided services through such online platforms.... Heller notes that advocates of the online gig economy argue that this kind of work replaces “scrubbing bathrooms at the Hilton.” But the hotel industry has been part of the process that’s largely responsible for the rise of alternative workers by contracting out this labor. In his book The Fissured Workplace, David Weil of Boston University describes how hotels and other industries have contracted out work formerly done by core employees...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787