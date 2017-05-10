Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Changes in U.S. lifetime income inequality: "Fatih Guvenen [et al.]... inequality of lifetime income in the United States... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/changes-in-u-s-lifetime-income-inequality/
...Piketty and Saez show large increases in income inequality since the late 1970s, but this new research demonstrates that lifetime income inequality didn’t change that much.... Differences in gender.... The overall level of inequality didn’t rise much year on year, but inequality of lifetime income for each gender did...