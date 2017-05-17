« | Main | »

Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Home is where the government subsidy is: "Matthew Desmond outlines how U.S. government policy toward housing has become a source of inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/home-is-where-the-government-subsidy-is/

...how the mortgage interest deduction has become a major source of inequity.... A few figures in a blog post from the Tax Policy Center point out the upside-down nature of this tax policy. A family whose earnings put it anywhere between the 90th and 95th percentile of the income distribution gets a tax benefit that’s about 1.5 percent of its after-tax income. A family between the 40th and 60th percentiles gets around 0.3 percent. The benefit from the deduction ends up being five times larger for the higher-income family. The inequity is even more pronounced, as Desmond points out that assistance for renters—who tend to be lower in the income distribution—is minimal compared to those who own homes...

