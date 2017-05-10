Should-Read: Nick Bunker: JOLTS Day Graphs: March 2017 Report Editio: "The quits rate remained at 2.1 percent in March, the level it’s been at, except for one month, since May 2016... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/jolts-day-graphs-march-2017-report-edition/
...The number of unemployed workers per job opening dropped to 1.25, a low not seen since early 2001.... The vacancy yield, or the number of hires per job opening, ticked down slightly to 0.92. The yield has been around this level for a year at this point...