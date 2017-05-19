Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Just how big does the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet need to be?: "The balance sheet grew so much over the past 10 years because the Fed was purchasing massive amounts of assets to stimulate the economy... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/just-how-big-does-the-federal-reserves-balance-sheet-need-to-be/
...and financing those purchases by increasing banks’ reserves at the Federal Reserve. Reducing the balance sheet and reducing the amount of reserves would send a signal that the increase in the amount of money in the economy—creating an expansionary monetary policy—was only temporary.
By reducing the balance sheet after the United States’ first experience with quantitative easing, it could set a precedent for the next round, signaling that future increases would also be temporary...