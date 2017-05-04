Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Some very worrying trends in U.S. lifetime income growth: "Concerns about outright income stagnation for many Americans are not overhyped... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/some-very-worrying-trends-in-u-s-lifetime-income-growth/
...For most men, in fact, income growth over the course of a working life has been negligible at best. Worries about the past may be the least of our concerns, as the trends appear to be continuing for men and changing in a negative direction for women. Policymakers who ignore such trends put at risk future U.S. economic growth and broad-based prosperity...