Should-Read: Nick Bunker: U.S. over-education and underemployment over the course of a lifetime | Equitable Growth: "Ammar Farooq also finds that almost half of the moves into underemployment—defined as having a job for which one is overqualified... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/u-s-over-education-and-underemployment-over-the-course-of-a-lifetime/

...don’t happen after workers with college degrees become unemployed. Instead, about half the moves happen when these workers are already employed but shifting into positions that require less than a college education, peaking at around 60 percent of all moves during ages 40 to 45.... Transitions aren’t all about unemployment forcing workers into jobs for which they may be overqualified..... Furthermore, when workers are moving into jobs that don’t require a degree, they aren’t moving into jobs that require lots of experience. Those job moves also result in wage declines for the worker...

May 25, 2017

