...in the 1970s... “the inflationary bias on average of monetary and fiscal policy in this period should, according to all these models, have produced the lowest average unemployment rates for any decade since the 1940s. In fact, as we know, they produced the highest unemployment rates since the 1930s. This was econometric failure on a grand scale” (Lucas/Sargent 1978:57)... Solow (1978) as well as Blinder (1988) argued in response to the Lucas/Sargent (1978) paper that... supply shocks can well explain the coexistence of unemployment and inflation during the 1970s....

Using ‘learning’ as a metaphor for discovering an assumed stationary model and ignoring the adjustment process is insufficient and misguiding; it is, in this case, evidentially flawed. Lucas and Sargent assume that economic agents learn that the economy converges to the ‘long-run’ solution of their specific model. Actually, agents learn from their experience, which may well be that expansionary macroeconomic policy improves the real economy, that the potential increases, and that their incomes rise permanently. Does the economic adjustment process when the economy is ‘out of equilibrium’ affect the outcome? Yes, it leads to completely different conclusions...