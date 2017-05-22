« | Main | »

Should-Read: Stan Collender: This Week's Rollout Of Trump 2018 Budget Could Be His Biggest Failure Yet: "There was no Trump speech to... Congress last week at which his budget was featured... https://www.forbes.com/sites/stancollender/2017/05/21/due-tuesday-2018-budget-could-be-trumps-biggest-failure-yet/

...The president won't even be in the country (or even in a U.S. time zone) when his budget is released.... [No] budget-related press conference... [or] victory lap... The White House will be stepping on the budget story big time... Neither OMB Director Mulvaney nor any other Trump economic official is scheduled to be on... talk shows.... Mulvaney's first testimony... virtually certain to get much less attention... [than] the Congressional Budget Office['s]... estimates of the impact of the House-passed American Health Care Act.... The Republican leadership let it be known that the House might have to vote on the bill a second time because, as reported, it might not satisfy all of the Senate's Byrd rule requirements....

Given how poorly the rollout of the Trump 2018 budget is being planned, it could easily disappear from view and be ignored before the end of the week. At best it will be a missed opportunity for the Trump White House. At worst, it will be one of the Trump administration's worst policy and governing failures...

