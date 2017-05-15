...involved in counter-ISIS policymaking. “I miss candidate Trump. Now he’s just a pathetic mess.” “I doubt he did it to collude [with the Russians]. I think he’s dumb and doesn’t know the difference,” a former FBI official who worked aspects of the Russia investigation told The Daily Beast. “He thinks he’s arranging some business deal except that he’s not.” “I don’t think he shared the classified intelligence to collude. I think he shared because he thinks he’s playing chess when he’s actually playing checkers. International affairs is not like buying a golf course,” added a second former FBI official.

When asked if the Russians could use the information Trump provided in a way that harms the U.S., this official said, “of course.” The Russians, the source added, “like [Trump’s] mental instability and stupidity. They don’t like his unpredictability.”