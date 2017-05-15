Should-Read: What FBI officials who "worked aspects of the Russia investigation" are now "former FBI officials"? Who are "senior Trump appointees involved in counter-ISIS policymaking"? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller
Lachlan Markay et al.: White House Staff ‘Hiding’ as Russia Chaos Engulfs West Wing: "“With news like this I’m beginning to wonder why Trump ran in the first place and if he really cares about the country” said a senior Trump appointee... http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/05/15/white-house-staff-hiding-as-russia-chaos-engulfs-west-wing
...involved in counter-ISIS policymaking. “I miss candidate Trump. Now he’s just a pathetic mess.” “I doubt he did it to collude [with the Russians]. I think he’s dumb and doesn’t know the difference,” a former FBI official who worked aspects of the Russia investigation told The Daily Beast. “He thinks he’s arranging some business deal except that he’s not.” “I don’t think he shared the classified intelligence to collude. I think he shared because he thinks he’s playing chess when he’s actually playing checkers. International affairs is not like buying a golf course,” added a second former FBI official.
When asked if the Russians could use the information Trump provided in a way that harms the U.S., this official said, “of course.” The Russians, the source added, “like [Trump’s] mental instability and stupidity. They don’t like his unpredictability.”